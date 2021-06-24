Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jermareya Fredrick, a financial management technician with the 160th Financial Management Support Detachment, carrys a loaded crate with food and groceries to an area resident’s car at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz., June 24, 2021. Fredrick is among more than 800 Citizen-Soldiers who continue to serve communities across the state during this emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6706968
|VIRIN:
|210624-Z-AA430-004
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|CASA GRANDE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard Assists Casa Grande Food Bank [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT