Arizona National Guard Assists Casa Grande Food Bank

Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jermareya Fredrick, a financial management technician with the 160th Financial Management Support Detachment, carrys a loaded crate with food and groceries to an area resident’s car at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz., June 24, 2021. Fredrick is among more than 800 Citizen-Soldiers who continue to serve communities across the state during this emergency response.

Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Location: CASA GRANDE, AZ, US