Arizona National Guard Assists Casa Grande Food Bank

Arizona Air National Guard Sr.A. Brenton Pohlman, an electrical power production specialist with the 161st Air Refueling Wing, loads a crate with food and groceries to give to area residents at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz., June 24, 2021. Pohlman is among more than 800 Citizen-Soldiers who continue to serve communities across the state during this emergency response.

