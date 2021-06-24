Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Assists Casa Grande Food Bank [Image 2 of 4]

    Arizona National Guard Assists Casa Grande Food Bank

    CASA GRANDE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Air National Guard Sr.A. Brenton Pohlman, an electrical power production specialist with the 161st Air Refueling Wing, loads a crate with food and groceries to give to area residents at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz., June 24, 2021. Pohlman is among more than 800 Citizen-Soldiers who continue to serve communities across the state during this emergency response.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Assists Casa Grande Food Bank [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EMERGENCY RESPONSE
    ARIZONA
    NATIONAL GUARD
    FOOD BANK
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

