Arizona National Guard Assists Casa Grande Food Bank

Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Glenn Hinkle, a cook with the 996th Area Support Medical Company, loads a crate with food and groceries to give to area residents at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz., June 24, 2021. Hinkle is among more than 800 Citizen-Soldiers who continue to serve communities across the state during this emergency response.

