Col. Michelle K. Donahue, Quartermaster General, awards Col. Jason P. Affolder the Legion of Merit during an awards presentation June 23 that preceded the 23rd QM Brigade Change of Command at Fort Lee, Va. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 12:42
|Photo ID:
|6706913
|VIRIN:
|210623-A-US054-535
|Resolution:
|1784x1298
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Former professor of military science now Dragon Brigade commander
