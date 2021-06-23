Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former professor of military science now Dragon Brigade commander [Image 3 of 4]

    Former professor of military science now Dragon Brigade commander

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Col. Michelle K. Donahue, Quartermaster General, awards Col. Jason P. Affolder the Legion of Merit during an awards presentation June 23 that preceded the 23rd QM Brigade Change of Command at Fort Lee, Va. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)

    Quartermaster
    Dragon Brigade
    Advanced Individual Training
    CASCOM
    Sustainment Center of Excellence
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

