Col. Michelle K. Donahue, Quartermaster General, presents the Public Service Commendation Medal to Brandyn Affolder during an awards presentation prior to her husband’s June 23 change of command ceremony at Fort Lee, Va. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 12:42
|Photo ID:
|6706912
|VIRIN:
|210623-A-US054-640
|Resolution:
|1362x1044
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former professor of military science now Dragon Brigade commander [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former professor of military science now Dragon Brigade commander
