Former professor of military science now Dragon Brigade commander

Col. Toni M. Rieke accepts the 23rd Quartermaster Brigade colors from Col. Michelle K. Donahue, 56th Quartermaster General, during a change of command ceremony Wednesday morning at the Sustainment Center of Excellence. Rieke, a Missouri native, replaced Col. Jason P. Affolder. She previously served as the professor of military science at Missouri State University. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)
