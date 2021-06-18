Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210618-A-ZN169-128 [Image 5 of 5]

    210618-A-ZN169-128

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, takes the post colors from Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, command of the Center of Initial Military Training, signifying Michaelis' command of the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 09:46
    Photo ID: 6706652
    VIRIN: 210618-A-ZN169-128
    Resolution: 2444x1697
    Size: 421.7 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210618-A-ZN169-128 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210618-A-ZN169-021
    210618-A-ZN169-073
    210618-A-ZN169-095
    210618-A-ZN169-116
    210618-A-ZN169-128

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New chapter begins as Michaelis takes command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    CG
    TRADOC
    Michaelis
    Beagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT