Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, takes the post colors from Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, command of the Center of Initial Military Training, signifying Michaelis' command of the installation.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 09:46
|Photo ID:
|6706652
|VIRIN:
|210618-A-ZN169-128
|Resolution:
|2444x1697
|Size:
|421.7 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210618-A-ZN169-128 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New chapter begins as Michaelis takes command
