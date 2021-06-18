Col. Timothy Frambes, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson chief of staff, leads the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy color guard during the change of command ceremony June 18.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 09:46
|Photo ID:
|6706649
|VIRIN:
|210618-A-ZN169-073
|Resolution:
|3089x2784
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210618-A-ZN169-073 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New chapter begins as Michaelis takes command
LEAVE A COMMENT