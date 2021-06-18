Members of the Fort Jackson salute battery fire off a ceremonial salute during the Fort Jackson change of command ceremony June 18 at Hilton Field.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 09:46
|Photo ID:
|6706648
|VIRIN:
|210618-A-ZN169-021
|Resolution:
|1429x1953
|Size:
|468.33 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
