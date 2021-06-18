Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210618-A-ZN169-021 [Image 1 of 5]

    210618-A-ZN169-021

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Fort Jackson salute battery fire off a ceremonial salute during the Fort Jackson change of command ceremony June 18 at Hilton Field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 09:46
    Photo ID: 6706648
    VIRIN: 210618-A-ZN169-021
    Resolution: 1429x1953
    Size: 468.33 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210618-A-ZN169-021 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210618-A-ZN169-021
    210618-A-ZN169-073
    210618-A-ZN169-095
    210618-A-ZN169-116
    210618-A-ZN169-128

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New chapter begins as Michaelis takes command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    CG
    TRADOC
    Michaelis
    Beagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT