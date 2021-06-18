Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth [Image 3 of 3]

    Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force TSgt Joseph Pullins, 52nd Fighter Wing NCOIC of protocol, poses for a photo, June 18, 2020, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Pullins participated in a Juneteenth portrait series, where he gave an explanation on what Juneteenth means to him and why it is so significant to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 06:42
    Photo ID: 6706478
    VIRIN: 210618-F-VG991-1002
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

