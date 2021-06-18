Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth

    Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force TSgt Janaan Parms, 52nd Communications Squadron client systems craftsman, poses for a photo, June 18, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air base, Germany. Parms participated in a Juneteenth photo series to help spread awareness of the history of Juneteenth, and for fellow Airmen to take action for the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 06:43
    Photo ID: 6706476
    VIRIN: 210618-F-VG991-1003
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth, by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sabers
    52 FW
    Spangdahlem AB
    Juneteenth

