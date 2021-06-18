Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth [Image 2 of 3]

    Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force TSgt Quatisha Farland, 52nd Mission Support Group plans and programs NCOIC and her son, Mason, pose for a photo, June 18, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 06:42
    Photo ID: 6706477
    VIRIN: 210618-F-VG991-1001
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth
    Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth
    Spangdahlem AB Airmen celebrate Juneteenth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Sabers
    52 FW
    Juneteenth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT