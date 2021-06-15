Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS conducts airlift operations in East Africa [Image 5 of 6]

    75th EAS conducts airlift operations in East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Airman 1st Class Amber Wilkerson, loadmaster with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, cleans the static line before a flight, June 15, 2021, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

