Airman 1st Class Amber Wilkerson, loadmaster with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, cleans the static line before a flight, June 15, 2021, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 06:17
|Photo ID:
|6706472
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-FN125-0033
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|9.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 75th EAS conducts airlift operations in East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT