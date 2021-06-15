U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hofer, loadmaster with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, demonstrates how to clip in a harness to Staff Sgt. Tonya Colangelo-Hess, squadron aviation resource manager, before their flight on June 15, 2021, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 06:17 Photo ID: 6706470 VIRIN: 210615-F-FN125-0025 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.2 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS conducts airlift operations in East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.