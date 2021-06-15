U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hofer (right), and Airman 1st Class Amber Wilkerson (left), loadmasters with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, go over the loadmaster checklist before flight, June 15, 2021, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 06:17 Photo ID: 6706471 VIRIN: 210615-F-FN125-0028 Resolution: 5668x3879 Size: 7.5 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS flies local in DJ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.