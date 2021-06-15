75th EAS flies local in DJ

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hofer (right), and Airman 1st Class Amber Wilkerson (left), loadmasters with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, go over the loadmaster checklist before flight, June 15, 2021, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 75th EAS is the sole provider of tactical airlift capabilities for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)
