Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, 40th Infantry Division Commander; Lt. Gen. Shin Nozawa, JGSDF Middle Army Commander; and Mr. Minoru Kihara, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for National Security Affairs, delivered remarks to members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army soldiers during the Orient Shield 21-2 opening ceremony at Camp Itami, June 24, 2021. Each detailed a shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and emphasized the exercise’s importance in enhancing and refining interoperability to support bilateral capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. Orient Shield 21-2 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

