Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony

    JAPAN

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, 40th Infantry Division Commander; Lt. Gen. Shin Nozawa, JGSDF Middle Army Commander; and Mr. Minoru Kihara, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for National Security Affairs, delivered remarks to members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army soldiers during the Orient Shield 21-2 opening ceremony at Camp Itami, June 24, 2021. Each detailed a shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and emphasized the exercise’s importance in enhancing and refining interoperability to support bilateral capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. Orient Shield 21-2 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 04:05
    Photo ID: 6706443
    VIRIN: 210624-M-AS595-1068
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.17 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    U.S.
    Indopacom
    Orient Shield 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT