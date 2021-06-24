Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, 40th Infantry Division Commander; Lt. Gen. Shin Nozawa, JGSDF Middle Army Commander; and Mr. Minoru Kihara, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for National Security Affairs, delivered remarks to members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army soldiers during the Orient Shield 21-2 opening ceremony at Camp Itami, June 24, 2021. Each detailed a shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and emphasized the exercise’s importance in enhancing and refining interoperability to support bilateral capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. Orient Shield 21-2 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 04:05
|Photo ID:
|6706443
|VIRIN:
|210624-M-AS595-1068
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.17 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT