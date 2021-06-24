Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony

    Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony

    JAPAN

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army, along with U.S. Soldiers from 40th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Japan, participated in the Orient Shield 21-2 opening ceremony at Camp Itami, June 24, 2021. The ceremony kicks-off the 36th iteration of Orient Shield, and follows the successful RSOI and ROM of around 1200 U.S. Army personnel at exercise locations across Japan. Orient Shield 21-2 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 21-2 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    U.S.
    Indopacom
    Orient Shield 21

