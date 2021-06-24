Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army, along with U.S. Soldiers from 40th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Japan, participated in the Orient Shield 21-2 opening ceremony at Camp Itami, June 24, 2021. The ceremony kicks-off the 36th iteration of Orient Shield, and follows the successful RSOI and ROM of around 1200 U.S. Army personnel at exercise locations across Japan. Orient Shield 21-2 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

