SSgt "Sam" Burns - Radio Personality

Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns, a broadcast journalist from American Forces Network-Tokyo, adjusts microphone volume while hosting "Shogo Radio" from Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2021. "Shogo Radio" is a regional radio show broadcast across Japan supporting strategic INDOPACOM messaging as well as entertainment for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith)

Date Taken: 06.22.2021
Location: YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP