SSgt "Sam" Burns - Radio Personality

    YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith 

    AFN Tokyo

    The On-Air warning light blinks on among toys and figures from pop culture during "Shogo Radio" on Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2021. "Shogo Radio" is a regional radio show broadcast across Japan supporting strategic INDOPACOM messaging as well as entertainment for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 01:31
    Photo ID: 6706342
    VIRIN: 210623-F-CC655-002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.86 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP
    radio
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    yokota
    3N0X6
    shogo

