Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSgt "Sam" Burns - Radio Personality [Image 1 of 5]

    SSgt &quot;Sam&quot; Burns - Radio Personality

    YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith 

    AFN Tokyo

    Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns (right) and Petty Officer Second Class Andre Richard (left), broadcast journalists from American Forces Network-Tokyo, discuss humorous moments in cinema while hosting "Shogo Radio" from Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2021. "Shogo Radio" is a regional radio show broadcast across Japan supporting strategic INDOPACOM messaging as well as entertainment for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 01:31
    Photo ID: 6706341
    VIRIN: 210623-F-CC655-001
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 12.56 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP
    Hometown: WHITE PLAINS, MD, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt "Sam" Burns - Radio Personality [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Thomas Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SSgt &quot;Sam&quot; Burns - Radio Personality
    SSgt &quot;Sam&quot; Burns - Radio Personality
    SSgt &quot;Sam&quot; Burns - Radio Personality
    SSgt &quot;Sam&quot; Burns - Radio Personality
    SSgt &quot;Sam&quot; Burns - Radio Personality

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SSgt "Sam" Burns - Radio Personality

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    yokota
    3N0X6
    shogo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT