SSgt "Sam" Burns - Radio Personality

Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns (right) and Petty Officer Second Class Andre Richard (left), broadcast journalists from American Forces Network-Tokyo, discuss humorous moments in cinema while hosting "Shogo Radio" from Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2021. "Shogo Radio" is a regional radio show broadcast across Japan supporting strategic INDOPACOM messaging as well as entertainment for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith)
