210623-N-FB085-1111 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 23, 2021) Aerial shot from a UH-60 Blackhawk from the Florida Army National Guard’s Bravo Company, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 185th Aviation Brigade while providing aerial support to to coast guards during in a maritme interdiction exercise at Tradewinds 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Army photo by CW5 Christopher Tenaro/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 23:16 Photo ID: 6706225 VIRIN: 210623-Z-AB123-1111 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 124.6 KB Location: GY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Interdiction at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.