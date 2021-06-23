Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Interdiction at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 5 of 17]

    Maritime Interdiction at Tradewinds 2021

    GUYANA

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210623-N-FB085-1007 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 23, 2021) Coast Guard members from the U.S. and Jamaica pass a simulated confiscated weapon during a maritme interdiction exercise at Tradewinds 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Interdiction at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 17 of 17], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

