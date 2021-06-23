Maritime Interdiction at Tradewinds 2021

210623-N-FB085-1009 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 23, 2021) Coast Guard members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) stand watch on the GDF's Essequibo vessel during in a maritme interdiction exercise at Tradewinds 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

