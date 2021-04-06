U.S. Airmen with the 105th Airlift Wing, New York National Guard, load a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, belonging to the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery Regiment, Kansas Army National Guard, into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, June 4, 2021. The HIMARS is a highly mobile artillery rocket system offering the firepower of a multiple-launch rocket system on a wheeled chassis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 20:58
|Photo ID:
|6706115
|VIRIN:
|210604-Z-YI114-1081
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT