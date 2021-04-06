Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together [Image 2 of 6]

    Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 105th Airlift Wing, New York National Guard, load a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, belonging to the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery Regiment, Kansas Army National Guard, into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, June 4, 2021. The HIMARS is a highly mobile artillery rocket system offering the firepower of a multiple-launch rocket system on a wheeled chassis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 20:58
    Photo ID: 6706113
    VIRIN: 210604-Z-YI114-1057
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together
    Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together
    Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together
    Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together
    Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together
    Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    U.S. Army
    USAF
    joint operations
    HIMAR
    2-130 Field Artillery Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT