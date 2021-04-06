U.S. Airmen with the 105th Airlift Wing, New York National Guard, load a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, belonging to the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery Regiment, Kansas Army National Guard, into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, June 4, 2021. The HIMARS is a highly mobile artillery rocket system offering the firepower of a multiple-launch rocket system on a wheeled chassis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 20:58 Photo ID: 6706112 VIRIN: 210604-Z-YI114-1042 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.5 MB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missouri, Kansas and New York Guardsmen work together [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.