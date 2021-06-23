210623-N-YY107-1002 Timehri, Guyana (June 23, 2021) A member of the U.S. Army's 7th Special Forces Group, US Special Operations Command,
briefs the President of Guyana Irfaan Ali and Guyana Defence Force
Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess following a Blackhawk
helicopter extraction of his team during a tactical simulation as part
of Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional
exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S.
forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and
interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in
complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr.
Scot Cregan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6706106
|VIRIN:
|210623-N-YY107-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President of Guyana at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
