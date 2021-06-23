Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of Guyana at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    President of Guyana at Tradewinds 2021

    GUYANA

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    SOUTHCOM Leadership

    210623-N-YY107-1002 Timehri, Guyana (June 23, 2021) A member of the U.S. Army's 7th Special Forces Group, US Special Operations Command,
    briefs the President of Guyana Irfaan Ali and Guyana Defence Force
    Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess following a Blackhawk
    helicopter extraction of his team during a tactical simulation as part
    of Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional
    exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S.
    forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and
    interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in
    complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr.
    Scot Cregan/Released)

    This work, President of Guyana at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    Tradewinds
    Guyana
    TRADEWINDS21

