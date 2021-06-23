210623-N-YY107-1002 Timehri, Guyana (June 23, 2021) A member of the U.S. Army's 7th Special Forces Group, US Special Operations Command,

briefs the President of Guyana Irfaan Ali and Guyana Defence Force

Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess following a Blackhawk

helicopter extraction of his team during a tactical simulation as part

of Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional

exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S.

forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and

interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in

complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr.

Scot Cregan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 20:42 Photo ID: 6706106 VIRIN: 210623-N-YY107-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.24 MB Location: GY Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Guyana at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.