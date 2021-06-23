210623-N-YY107-1001 Timehri, Guyana (June 23, 2021) The President of
Guyana Irfaan Ali and Guyana Defence Force Chief of Staff, Brigadier
Godfrey Bess take a group photo with the U.S. team following a tactical
simulation as part of Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused,
multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and
cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct
joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing
regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations.
(U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Scot Cregan/Released)
This work, President of Guyana at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
