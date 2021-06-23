President of Guyana at Tradewinds 2021

210623-N-YY107-1001 Timehri, Guyana (June 23, 2021) The President of

Guyana Irfaan Ali and Guyana Defence Force Chief of Staff, Brigadier

Godfrey Bess take a group photo with the U.S. team following a tactical

simulation as part of Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused,

multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and

cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct

joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing

regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations.

(U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Scot Cregan/Released)

Date Taken: 06.23.2021