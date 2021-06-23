Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Partnerships at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    Strengthening Partnerships at Tradewinds 2021

    GUYANA

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Cmdr. Thomas Cregan 

    210623-N-YY107-1003 Timehri, Guyana (June 23, 2021) A member of the U.S. Army's 7th Special Forces Group, U.S. Special Operations Command
    elbow bumps Guyana Defence Force Lt. Col. Lloyd Souvenir following a
    Blackhawk helicopter extraction of his team during a tactical
    simulation as part of Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused,
    multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and
    cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct
    joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing
    regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Scot Cregan/Released)

    This work, Strengthening Partnerships at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by CDR Thomas Cregan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADEWINDS

