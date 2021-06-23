Strengthening Partnerships at Tradewinds 2021

210623-N-YY107-1003 Timehri, Guyana (June 23, 2021) A member of the U.S. Army's 7th Special Forces Group, U.S. Special Operations Command

elbow bumps Guyana Defence Force Lt. Col. Lloyd Souvenir following a

Blackhawk helicopter extraction of his team during a tactical

simulation as part of Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused,

multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and

cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct

joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing

regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations.

(U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Scot Cregan/Released)

