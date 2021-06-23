210623-N-YY107-1003 Timehri, Guyana (June 23, 2021) A member of the U.S. Army's 7th Special Forces Group, U.S. Special Operations Command
elbow bumps Guyana Defence Force Lt. Col. Lloyd Souvenir following a
Blackhawk helicopter extraction of his team during a tactical
simulation as part of Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused,
multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and
cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct
joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing
regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations.
(U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Scot Cregan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6706107
|VIRIN:
|210623-N-YY107-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Partnerships at Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by CDR Thomas Cregan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT