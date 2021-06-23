USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

10623-N-DW158-1209 INDIAN OCEAN (June 23, 2021) An E-2D Hawkeye attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 17:20
|Photo ID:
|6705916
|VIRIN:
|210623-N-DW158-1209
|Resolution:
|6483x4327
|Size:
|800.36 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
