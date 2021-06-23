210623-N-DW158-1221 INDIAN OCEAN (June 23, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 17:20 Photo ID: 6705923 VIRIN: 210623-N-DW158-1221 Resolution: 4694x3133 Size: 977.73 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.