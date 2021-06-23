Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210623-N-DW158-1221 INDIAN OCEAN (June 23, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 17:20
    Photo ID: 6705923
    VIRIN: 210623-N-DW158-1221
    Resolution: 4694x3133
    Size: 977.73 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Recovery
    Launch
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

