Cyber Yankee 2021

Lt. Col. Cameron Sprague, deputy exercise director for Cyber Yankee, addresses the exercise controllers and distinguished visitors at the exercise on Joint Base Cape Code, MA, June 14-18, 2021. Cyber Yankee is a regional cybersecurity exercise designed to promote interoperability of National Guard cyber operators among the New England states and build readiness to respond to network attacks.

