    Cyber Yankee 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    Cyber Yankee 2021

    CT, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Capt. David Pytlik 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Cameron Sprague, deputy exercise director for Cyber Yankee, addresses the exercise controllers and distinguished visitors at the exercise on Joint Base Cape Code, MA, June 14-18, 2021. Cyber Yankee is a regional cybersecurity exercise designed to promote interoperability of National Guard cyber operators among the New England states and build readiness to respond to network attacks.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 15:43
    Location: CT, US
    New England Guardsmen Train to Respond at Cyber Yankee

    Cyber
    Connecticut National Guard
    Cyber Yankee

