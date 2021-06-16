Cyber Yankee 2021

U.S. Marines serve as the "Red Team" for Cyber Yankee at Joint Base Cape Code, MA, June 14-18, 2021. Cyber Yankee is a regional cybersecurity exercise designed to promote interoperability of National Guard cyber operators among the New England states and build readiness to respond to network attacks.

