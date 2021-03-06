19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Matt Cooper, Wonder State Solutions founder, shares his innovative storage solution with civilians assigned to the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron during the inaugural Pitch Day at the Jacksonville Community Center in Jacksonville, Arkansas, June, 3, 2021. This event allowed small-business entrepreneurs in the local community to share unique insights on how to better support LRAFB and provide an avenue for resolving problems encountered by units across Team Little Rock with innovative solutions. (Courtesy Photo)

    innovation
    LRAFB
    Pitch Day
    19 CONS

