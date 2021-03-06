Matt Cooper, Wonder State Solutions founder, shares his innovative storage solution with civilians assigned to the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron during the inaugural Pitch Day at the Jacksonville Community Center in Jacksonville, Arkansas, June, 3, 2021. This event allowed small-business entrepreneurs in the local community to share unique insights on how to better support LRAFB and provide an avenue for resolving problems encountered by units across Team Little Rock with innovative solutions. (Courtesy Photo)
19th CONS hosts TLR's inaugural Pitch Day
