Stephanie Gibbs, 19th Contracting Squadron services team lead, participates in Team Little Rock’s inaugural Pitch Day at the Jacksonville Community Center in Jacksonville, Arkansas, June, 3, 2021. While the event was held in person at the community center, vendors were also offered the option to present virtually, which enabled a broader reach of pitches from around the local community. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 14:03
|Photo ID:
|6705391
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-ZZ999-1002
|Resolution:
|3015x2905
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day
LEAVE A COMMENT