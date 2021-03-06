Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day [Image 1 of 3]

    19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 19th Contracting Squadron and 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron pose for a photo with the founder of Wonder State Solutions during Team Little Rock’s inaugural Pitch Day at the Jacksonville Community Center in Jacksonville, Arkansas, June, 3, 2021. Throughout the Pitch Day, the 19th CONS also hosted additional engagements for small-business entrepreneurs including a live Q&A session as well as a workshop to educate vendors on how to register in the System for Award Management. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 14:03
    Photo ID: 6705390
    VIRIN: 210603-F-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 3605x3024
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day
    19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day
    19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    19th CONS hosts TLR&rsquo;s inaugural Pitch Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    innovation
    Pitch Day
    19 CONS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT