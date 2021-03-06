19th CONS hosts TLR’s inaugural Pitch Day

Members of the 19th Contracting Squadron and 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron pose for a photo with the founder of Wonder State Solutions during Team Little Rock’s inaugural Pitch Day at the Jacksonville Community Center in Jacksonville, Arkansas, June, 3, 2021. Throughout the Pitch Day, the 19th CONS also hosted additional engagements for small-business entrepreneurs including a live Q&A session as well as a workshop to educate vendors on how to register in the System for Award Management. (Courtesy Photo)

