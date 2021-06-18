Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard attends Cyber Boot Camp at The Citadel [Image 1 of 2]

    South Carolina National Guard attends Cyber Boot Camp at The Citadel

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    Twenty-Eight U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard, from units assigned throughout the state, participated in The Citadel Department of Defense Cyber Institute inaugural National Guard Cyber Boot Camp, June 7-18, 2021 at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. For two weeks, the Soldiers pursued training in Security+ and Penetration testing. The students learned basic to intermediate security concepts and how to conduct PenTest+ testing to enhance a company’s cybersecurity program. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard attends Cyber Boot Camp at The Citadel [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security+
    South Carolina National Guard
    cyber
    National Guard
    The Citadel
    cyber training

