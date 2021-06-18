South Carolina National Guard attends Cyber Boot Camp at The Citadel

Twenty-Eight U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard, from units assigned throughout the state, participated in The Citadel Department of Defense Cyber Institute inaugural National Guard Cyber Boot Camp, June 7-18, 2021 at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. For two weeks, the Soldiers pursued training in Security+ and Penetration testing. The students learned basic to intermediate security concepts and how to conduct PenTest+ testing to enhance a company’s cybersecurity program. (Courtesy photo)

