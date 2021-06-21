Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEOT: keeping care in the air [Image 3 of 3]

    379th AEOT: keeping care in the air

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Stacey Mitchell, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aviation resource manager, reviews daily medical evacuation flight plans June 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Service members assigned to the AEOT are responsible for ensuring AE crews are assigned to the proper flights, as well as scheduling members for crew rest to ensure the AE team has proper recovery time between evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

