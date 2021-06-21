Tech. Sgt. Stacey Mitchell, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aviation resource manager, reviews daily medical evacuation flight plans June 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Service members assigned to the AEOT are responsible for ensuring AE crews are assigned to the proper flights, as well as scheduling members for crew rest to ensure the AE team has proper recovery time between evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 05:31
|Photo ID:
|6704777
|VIRIN:
|210621-F-RV963-1027
|Resolution:
|6968x4977
|Size:
|27.82 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th AEOT: keeping care in the air [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th AEOT: keeping care in the air
