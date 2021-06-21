379th AEOT: keeping care in the air

Maj. Darrin McDermott, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron officer in charge of aeromedical evacuation operations team, inspects medical supplies June 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Some of the roles and responsibilities of the AEOT are ensuring that their necessary equipment components for the AE mission are in a usable state, as well as bringing food and acquiring lodging for transient personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

