379th AEOT: keeping care in the air

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Darrin McDermott, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron officer in charge of aeromedical evacuation operations team, inspects medical supplies June 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Some of the roles and responsibilities of the AEOT are ensuring that their necessary equipment components for the AE mission are in a usable state, as well as bringing food and acquiring lodging for transient personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 05:31
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    379 AEW
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    379 EAES
    Grand Slam Wing
    AEOT

