379th AEOT: keeping care in the air

Maj. Darrin McDermott, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron officer in charge of aeromedical evacuation operations team, inspects patient care equipment June 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Members of the AEOT are in charge of inspecting equipment prior to evacuation flights to ensure that the AE crews tasked are fully prepared to execute the mission and support patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

