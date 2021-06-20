Shopping Spree: AB 201 hosts bazaar with local vendors

A U.S. service member assigned to Nigerien Air Base 201 rides on a camel during a bazaar at the base in Agadez, Niger, June 20, 2021. Camel riding was provided by local Tsakatalem camel herders for guests to part-take in for a certain fee.
Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 04:59
Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
