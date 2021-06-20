Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shopping Spree: AB 201 hosts bazaar with local vendors [Image 3 of 4]

    Shopping Spree: AB 201 hosts bazaar with local vendors

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A vendor presents his souvenirs to a U.S. service member assigned to Nigerien Air Base 201 during a bazaar at the base in Agadez, Niger, June 30, 2019. The Bazaar gave the ability for 43 vendors from different major ethnic groups, to include Housa, Toureg and Fulani to sell their products to the Airmen and Soldiers of Air Base 201.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Niger
    Agadez
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435 Air Expeditionary Wing

