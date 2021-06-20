Shopping Spree: AB 201 hosts bazaar with local vendors

A vendor presents his souvenirs to a U.S. service member assigned to Nigerien Air Base 201 during a bazaar at the base in Agadez, Niger, June 30, 2019. The Bazaar gave the ability for 43 vendors from different major ethnic groups, to include Housa, Toureg and Fulani to sell their products to the Airmen and Soldiers of Air Base 201.

