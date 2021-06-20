Shopping Spree: AB 201 hosts bazaar with local vendors

U.S. service members assigned to Nigerien Air Base 201 browse through vendors during a bazaar at the base in Agadez, Niger, June 20, 2021. The bazaar had a wide range of items, to include handmade art, traditional Nigerien clothing, daggers and jewelry that attendees were able to purchase from the local vendors. The top three most sold items were jewelry, figurines and clothing.
