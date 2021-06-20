Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shopping Spree: AB 201 hosts bazaar with local vendors [Image 1 of 4]

    Shopping Spree: AB 201 hosts bazaar with local vendors

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members assigned to Nigerien Air Base 201 browse through vendors during a bazaar at the base in Agadez, Niger, June 20, 2021. The bazaar had a wide range of items, to include handmade art, traditional Nigerien clothing, daggers and jewelry that attendees were able to purchase from the local vendors. The top three most sold items were jewelry, figurines and clothing.

