U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition ruck march

U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Brantley, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear noncommissioned officer with 25th Strategic Signal Battalion, ruck marches 8 miles during the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 22, 2021. Brantley finished first with a time of 1:46:08. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

