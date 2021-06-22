U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Brantley, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear noncommissioned officer with 25th Strategic Signal Battalion, ruck marches 8 miles during the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 22, 2021. Brantley finished first with a time of 1:46:08. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 04:55
|Photo ID:
|6704752
|VIRIN:
|210622-A-NN634-1093
|Resolution:
|3506x5259
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|MADISONVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition ruck march [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT