U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition ruck march

U.S. Army Spc. Khalil Norman, a financial management technician representing 1st Theater Sustainment Command, secures the straps on his ruck prior to beginning an 8-mile ruck march during the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 22, 2021. Competitors had to carry a 35-pound ruck sack and a weapon throughout the duration of the ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Location: KW