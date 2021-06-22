U.S. Army Spc. Khalil Norman, a financial management technician representing 1st Theater Sustainment Command, secures the straps on his ruck prior to beginning an 8-mile ruck march during the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 22, 2021. Competitors had to carry a 35-pound ruck sack and a weapon throughout the duration of the ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 04:55
|Photo ID:
|6704714
|VIRIN:
|210622-A-UW247-1027
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition ruck march [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT