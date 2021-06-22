U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Phillips, an infantryman with Company B, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment, ruck marches 8 miles during the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 22, 2021. Competitors had carry a 35-pound ruck sack and a weapon throughout the duration of the ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 04:55 Photo ID: 6704724 VIRIN: 210622-A-NN634-1047 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 5.13 MB Location: KW Hometown: COON RAPIDS, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition ruck march [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.