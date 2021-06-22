U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition ruck march

U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Phillips, an infantryman with Company B, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment, ruck marches 8 miles during the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 22, 2021. Competitors had carry a 35-pound ruck sack and a weapon throughout the duration of the ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
