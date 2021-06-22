Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition ruck march [Image 11 of 12]

    U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition ruck march

    KUWAIT

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Phillips, an infantryman with Company B, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment, ruck marches 8 miles during the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 22, 2021. Competitors had carry a 35-pound ruck sack and a weapon throughout the duration of the ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    Camp Arifjan
    USARCENTBWC2021

