Airmen assigned to the 723rd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron depart Forward Operating Base Speicher to escort a truck convoy. The Airmen ensure passengers and cargo safely reach their destinations throughout Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Robert Couse-Baker)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2005
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 04:23
|Photo ID:
|6704718
|VIRIN:
|051112-F-AB123-0138
|Resolution:
|2400x1596
|Size:
|904.18 KB
|Location:
|TIKRIT, IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force gun trucks deliver goods [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force ground convoy, a story from Operation Iraqi Freedom
