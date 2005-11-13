Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force gun trucks deliver goods [Image 6 of 6]

    Air Force gun trucks deliver goods

    TIKRIT, IRAQ

    11.13.2005

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 723rd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron depart Forward Operating Base Speicher to escort a truck convoy. The Airmen ensure passengers and cargo safely reach their destinations throughout Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Robert Couse-Baker)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2005
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force gun trucks deliver goods [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iraq

