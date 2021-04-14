Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force team Awarded AFCAM after 16 years [Image 1 of 6]

    Air Force team Awarded AFCAM after 16 years

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jonathon Murray, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, shakes hands with those who came to see his medal presentation ceremony at the Yokota professional development center, April 14, 2021. On March 15, 2007, the Secretary of the Air Force approved the establishment of the Air Force Combat Action Medal to recognize any military member of the Air Force (airman basic through colonel,) who actively participated in either air or ground combat. Lt. Col. Jonathon Murray was part of a team that fought out of an ambush in 2005 outside the Iraqi city of Tikrit while running convoys for the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

