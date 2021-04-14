Air Force team Awarded AFCAM after 16 years

Lt. Col. Jonathon Murray, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, shakes hands with those who came to see his medal presentation ceremony at the Yokota professional development center, April 14, 2021. On March 15, 2007, the Secretary of the Air Force approved the establishment of the Air Force Combat Action Medal to recognize any military member of the Air Force (airman basic through colonel,) who actively participated in either air or ground combat. Lt. Col. Jonathon Murray was part of a team that fought out of an ambush in 2005 outside the Iraqi city of Tikrit while running convoys for the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

