A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 9, 2021. The A-10s primary weapon system is the GAU-8/A Gatling gun and also employs a variety of other weapons including MK-82 and MK-84 bombs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 15:29 Photo ID: 6703946 VIRIN: 210609-F-CJ465-1063 Resolution: 6643x4429 Size: 15.53 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flightline Friday [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.